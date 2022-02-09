Verso Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $2.53 million and $89,939.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.11 or 0.07270275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,198.69 or 1.00007983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00051767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054167 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,079,203 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

