Viad (VVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VVI opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
About Viad
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
