Viad (VVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VVI opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.90. Viad has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.03.

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Viad by 34.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viad by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 128.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viad by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.