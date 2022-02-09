Viberate Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $368,404.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Viberate has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $6.16 million and $368,404.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00041894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00107914 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.