VIG Hits Market Capitalization of $914,598.41 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $914,598.41 and $71.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000195 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

