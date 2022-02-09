Viking Global Investors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 1.6% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned 2.16% of Peloton Interactive worth $564,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $47,073,279,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% during the second quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 109.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,146,367. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $155.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.