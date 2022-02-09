Viking Global Investors LP Has $370 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,921 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $369,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.91. 11,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.46 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

