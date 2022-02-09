Viking Global Investors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,808,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 969,938 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for approximately 2.1% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $762,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.
Shares of FTV traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 58,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.