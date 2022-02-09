Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,659,836. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.