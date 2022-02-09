Virgin Money UK PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.87) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 156.70 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.09.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.57) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.57) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.11).

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,190.21).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.