Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Major Shareholder Private Ltd Gic Sells 4,027,062 Shares of Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Private Ltd Gic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

