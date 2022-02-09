Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:NCV opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,015.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares during the period.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

