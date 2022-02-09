Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

