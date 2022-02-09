Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 123 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

