Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 123 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
