Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 266 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Capital International Investors grew its position in Legend Biotech by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,833 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,371,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after buying an additional 593,618 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

LEGN stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley raised Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

