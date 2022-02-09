Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 585 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 126,051 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $83,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $136,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,795 shares of company stock worth $732,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of analysts have commented on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.