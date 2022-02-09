Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS opened at $262.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $226.38 and a one year high of $338.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.