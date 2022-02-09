Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.02

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 208010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $624.73 million, a P/E ratio of 129.17 and a beta of -0.03.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 21.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 61.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 165,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

