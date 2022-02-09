Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.02

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 208010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $624.73 million, a P/E ratio of 129.17 and a beta of -0.03.
In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 21.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 61.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 165,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
