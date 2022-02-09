Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 80,629 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,629 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $48,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $153.31 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,000 shares of company stock worth $87,601,970 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

