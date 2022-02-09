Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,467 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $45,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,423,000 after purchasing an additional 275,613 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.03 and a 200 day moving average of $181.86. 3M has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.