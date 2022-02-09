Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,871 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $55,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $399.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.