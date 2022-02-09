W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.02. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $482.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $367.00 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

