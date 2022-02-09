Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €31.00 ($35.63) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.95) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.14) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.63) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.58 ($35.15).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock traded down €0.28 ($0.32) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €21.30 ($24.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €16.15 ($18.56) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($35.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.