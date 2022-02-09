Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €31.00 ($35.63) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.95) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.14) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.63) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.58 ($35.15).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock traded down €0.28 ($0.32) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €21.30 ($24.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €16.15 ($18.56) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($35.52). The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

