Walter Stanley Berman Sells 5,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Walter Stanley Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $2,235,590.00.

NYSE AMP traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $319.16. 655,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,551. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.79 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 64.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24,508.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

