Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €29.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.33) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €28.00 ($32.18) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.18) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.91) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.84) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($29.31) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, freenet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.22 ($27.84).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €24.79 ($28.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.31. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.70) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($37.84).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.