Warburg Research Reiterates “€87.50” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €87.50 ($100.57) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($101.15) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($101.15) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($113.79) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($94.25) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($109.20) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.58 ($105.26).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €75.30 ($86.55) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($49.49) and a one year high of €56.25 ($64.66). The company’s 50-day moving average is €77.29 and its 200 day moving average is €81.17.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

