Warburg Research Reiterates “€87.50” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €87.50 ($100.57) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

BNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($101.15) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($101.15) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($113.79) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($94.25) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($109.20) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.58 ($105.26).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €75.30 ($86.55) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($49.49) and a one year high of €56.25 ($64.66). The company’s 50-day moving average is €77.29 and its 200 day moving average is €81.17.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.