Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Shares Down 7.1%

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 358,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 69,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$7.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06.

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

