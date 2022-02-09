Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 12,170 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,318. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

SO opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

