Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 2,467 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $379.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $288.08 and a 1-year high of $408.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.