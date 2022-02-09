Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 144.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $208.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.24 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

