Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

AON stock opened at $287.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

