Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 160.9% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

NYSE:DOV opened at $164.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

