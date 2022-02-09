Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

NYSE:SI opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

