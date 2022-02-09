Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

UMPQ stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.