Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $108.46 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up about 4.5% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Liberty Broadband worth $108,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $65,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

LBRDK traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.78.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

