Weitz Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after acquiring an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after buying an additional 683,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after buying an additional 635,957 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,869 shares of company stock worth $26,321,200. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.91. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $208.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

