Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of EAD stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $9.22.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
