Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of EAD stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares during the period.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

