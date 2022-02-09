Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 235,836 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

