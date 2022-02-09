Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.76.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,449. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

