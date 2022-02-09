Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WAB stock opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $99.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

