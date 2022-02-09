Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) traded up 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

