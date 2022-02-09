WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.54) to GBX 1,737 ($23.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.48) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,051 ($27.73).

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,672.80 ($22.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,521.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,579.47. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,303 ($17.62) and a one year high of GBX 2,064 ($27.91).

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.57), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($671,843.03). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.72) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($51,791.75).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

