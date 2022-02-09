WHALE Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, WHALE has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $64.70 million and $1.23 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $8.61 or 0.00019820 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.07 or 0.07065176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,342.84 or 0.99745060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054870 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006360 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

