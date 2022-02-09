Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Invests $518,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VTI traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $230.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

