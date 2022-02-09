White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.92 EPS

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

WTM opened at $1,043.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,020.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1,070.14. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

