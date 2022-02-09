William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

