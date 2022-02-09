William Blair Weighs in on Eaton Co. plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

NYSE ETN opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

