Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $284.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

WTW has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $225.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

