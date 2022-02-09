Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $284.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.
WTW has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
NASDAQ WTW opened at $225.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.