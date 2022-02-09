Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.23 EPS.

WTW stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.62. 1,846,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,703. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.