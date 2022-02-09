window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Announces GBX 1.30 Dividend

window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT stock opened at GBX 79.09 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.67 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mar has a 1 year low of GBX 56 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.10).

Get window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark('PageStart');ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT alerts:

In related news, insider Adam C. Smith bought 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,387,000 ($1,875,591.62).

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark('PageStart');ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark('PageStart');ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.