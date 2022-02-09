Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) vs. Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Critical Contrast

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Portillos and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A Wingstop 10.72% -11.70% 16.58%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Portillos and Wingstop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67 Wingstop 0 7 12 0 2.63

Portillos presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 93.01%. Wingstop has a consensus price target of $179.41, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Portillos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Portillos is more favorable than Wingstop.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portillos and Wingstop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 2.15 $12.26 million N/A N/A Wingstop $248.81 million 17.85 $23.31 million $0.99 150.37

Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portillos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wingstop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wingstop beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

